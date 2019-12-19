Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madelyn Beatrice Chamberlin Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Madelyn Beatrice Chamberlin Green, 97, of Coventry, wife of the late Roland C. Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.



Madelyn was born on Sept. 19, 1922, in South Windham, to the late Frank Victor "Vic" and Hilda Ellison Chamberlin. She had three sisters, Elinor Gadoury, Constance Crosthwaite, and Nancy Lamb, all of whom predeceased her.



Madelyn is survived by her three children: daughter Pamela (Fred) Sewell of Coventry; two sons, Douglas (Karen) Green and Kevin (Stacy) Green, both of Florida; five grandchildren, Amanda (David), Chad (Danielle), Collin (Catherine), Matthew (Lisa), and Brittany; 12 great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Leanne, Eleanor, JuliaKate, Jayce, Elijah, Taylor, Jathan, Emma, Joanna, Evelyn, and Morgan; three step-grandchildren, Kyle, Taylor, and Jack; four step-great-grandchildren, Kyle, Winnie, Sebastian, and Kori; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.



She attended Windham High School ('41). After high school, she worked in retail, including Sears Roebuck Catalog and F.W. Woolworth starting with the snack bar, cards/stationary, and ending in bookkeeping/finance. She volunteered during World War II with the Red Cross, working in the hospital as a nurse's aide. She was a Charter Member of the Obwebetuck Grange No. 206, a member of the South Windham Congregational Church and later the 2nd Congregational Church in Coventry. She was a past member of the Republican Woman's Club in Coventry, chairing their annual Art Show for a number of years. She worked for many years at the polls for voting.



In 1950, she married Roland and moved to Coventry where they started their family. She taught Sunday School, was involved in 4-H, Cub Scouts, PTA, was a Room Mother, was involved with the kids sports, attending their games and activities continuing on with the grandchildren and great-grandkids. She also enjoyed watching the UConn women.



They went to New Hampshire beaches every summer and visited Florida for a couple weeks in the winter. Once Roland retired they spent several months each year in the Winter Haven area. After he passed away in 2008 she continued to go down for several months with Kevin and his family.



She loved to shop, had a shoe fetish and knew how to scope out the bargains, collected all kinds of lighthouse stuff, and watched the birds with a bird book in hand.



Family was very important to her. Her greatest joy was the kids… The grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



There will be a memorial service with a celebration of life on Saturday, Dec. 21, between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Patriot Park Lodge, 124 Lake St., Coventry. Burial will be held privately in the spring/early summer at Storrs Cemetery. The Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







