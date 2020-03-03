Madelyn (Spillane) Martin, 100, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Harold "Chub" Martin died peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 27, 1919, to Harold and Katherine (Murphy) Spillane in Somerville, Massachusetts. She was raised in Willimantic and Hartford, and was a graduate of Hartford High School. Madelyn married the love of her life, Harold Martin on July 15, 1942, and they were together for 69 years. They lived in Hartford, before moving to South Windsor in 1958. She worked as a teacher's aide at Phillip Smith Elementary School for many years.
Madelyn is survived by her sons, Gerald T. Martin and his wife, Barbara, of New Haven, and Dennis P. Martin of Brooklyn, New York; her daughter, Marybeth M. Campbell of Manchester; her grandchildren, Patricia Gill, Ian Martin, and Thea Bourke-Martin; her great-grandchildren, Amber Estanislau, Shannon Estanislau, Ryan Estanislau, Joshua Bourke-Martin, Joshua Gill, and Kira Gill; and her great-great-grandchildren, Julianna and Grayson Diaz, Skylar Rice, and Zavien Estanislau. She was predeceased by her grandson, Sean M. Campbell.
Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. (Please meet directly at the church) Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield.
