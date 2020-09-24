Mae Anna Grigely, 100, of Broad Brook, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.She was born May 21, 1920, in Broad Brook. Mae was one of 10 children, the daughter of the late Wendell and Anna Grigely. She was an actuarial assistant for Cigna before retiring in 1985 and was a devoted parishioner of St. Catherine Church in Broad Brook. She was an avid reader, traveler, and skier.Mae leaves many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her nine siblings, Joan Kari, Emma Murphy, Johnny, Kenneth, infant Anton, Wendell, Edward, Joseph, and Peggy Grigely; and her good friend, Margaret Wiechniak.The family would like to thank her caregiver, Ewa, for her years of compassionate care.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Saint Marianne Cope Parish- St. Philip Church, 150 S. Main St., East Windsor. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook.In lieu of flowers donations can be made Broad Brook Fire Dept., Broad Brook, CT 06016.For online condolences please visit