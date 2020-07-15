Mae K. (Miffitt) Lemieux, 92, of Manchester, formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Victor N. Lemieux, died peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Manchester Manor.Mae was born in Rockville on May 31, 1928, daughter of the late Frank and Dora (Green) Miffitt. Mae met Victor on July 4, 1956, and they were married a few short months later on Dec. 1, 1956, in Rockville. They settled and raised their family in South Windsor. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church.Mae was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a stay-at-home mother when her children were young. In her later years she went to work for Nassau's Furniture, where she worked for 16 years until her retirement.Mae will be remembered as a caring and sweet woman who was loved by all who knew her. Her happy place was at home surrounded by her family. She had a special place in her heart for her cats and loved to feed the birds every day until she entered the nursing home in 2016. Her family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Manchester Manor for their kind and compassionate care, especially Roshanda, Wilma, Kristie, Evelyn, Brenda, and Doris.She leaves her children, Raymond Lemieux and his wife, Antoinette, of Coventry, Thomas Lemieux of New Hampshire, Katherine Pelletier of Manchester, and Linda Tersavich and her husband, Robert, of South Windsor; her grandchildren, Amanda Rouleau and her husband, Michael, of Hartford, Katlyn Tersavich of Hartford, and Michael Pelletier of Torrington. She was predeceased by seven brothers and four sisters, Frank, Joseph, George, Albert, Michael, Julius, Elmer, Doris, Lillian, Rose, and Irene. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.Funeral service and burial at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery are private at the request of her family. Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit