1/1
Mae K. (Miffitt) Lemieux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae K. (Miffitt) Lemieux, 92, of Manchester, formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Victor N. Lemieux, died peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Manchester Manor.

Mae was born in Rockville on May 31, 1928, daughter of the late Frank and Dora (Green) Miffitt. Mae met Victor on July 4, 1956, and they were married a few short months later on Dec. 1, 1956, in Rockville. They settled and raised their family in South Windsor. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Mae was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a stay-at-home mother when her children were young. In her later years she went to work for Nassau's Furniture, where she worked for 16 years until her retirement.

Mae will be remembered as a caring and sweet woman who was loved by all who knew her. Her happy place was at home surrounded by her family. She had a special place in her heart for her cats and loved to feed the birds every day until she entered the nursing home in 2016. Her family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Manchester Manor for their kind and compassionate care, especially Roshanda, Wilma, Kristie, Evelyn, Brenda, and Doris.

She leaves her children, Raymond Lemieux and his wife, Antoinette, of Coventry, Thomas Lemieux of New Hampshire, Katherine Pelletier of Manchester, and Linda Tersavich and her husband, Robert, of South Windsor; her grandchildren, Amanda Rouleau and her husband, Michael, of Hartford, Katlyn Tersavich of Hartford, and Michael Pelletier of Torrington. She was predeceased by seven brothers and four sisters, Frank, Joseph, George, Albert, Michael, Julius, Elmer, Doris, Lillian, Rose, and Irene. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service and burial at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery are private at the request of her family. Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I met Mae back in 1998 at Nassau's Furniture. We used to talk every day about the things in our lives. She was the sweetest person ever. After she retired, I continued to call her and keep in touch with her. I will miss chatting with her. Rest in peace my dear friend Mae.
Elaine G Mehigen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved