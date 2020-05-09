Mae T. Roser, 92, of Manchester, passed away May 3, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus.
She was born March 8, 1928, at Manchester Hospital to parents Thomas Murdock and Pearl Cole. Mae was very selfless in many ways. As someone who had a deep love of children, she took in foster children and participated in numerous summer "Fresh Air Kids" from the Bronx to the delight of her children, with some of the children forging lifelong relationships with the family. Additionally, she welcomed an exchange student from Brazil into the home, who to this day is an extended part of the family. Mae had a unique ability to reach out and bring together extended family for many years. She was a skilled artist, professional wedding cake decorator, nationally recognized quilter, painter and photographer. She made pressed flower pictures and cooked fantastic macaroni and meatloaf. Mae was a very independent person, only needing assistance in the last year at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center.
She leaves five children; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; along with her beloved dog Harley.
At this time there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please choose a charity of your choice.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 9 to May 13, 2020.