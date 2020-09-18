Major General (Ret.) Connecticut Army National Guard James H. Throwe, 90, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Virginia (Tucker) Throwe died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.Jim was born in Norwich on May 22, 1930, son of the late Andrew A. Throwe Sr., and Muriel (Yeager) Throwe. He graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1948. He began attendance at the University of Connecticut in 1948 and joined the Army ROTC. In August 1950, his unit was called to active federal duty for the Korean War. Jim rose to the rank of Master Sergeant and was assigned as the Battalion Sergeant Major. He served on active duty for 20 months until his unit was deactivated, and he was appointed as a 2nd Lt. CTARNG and assigned as Btry. Cmdr. of A Btry. 745th AAA Gun Battalion. He continued his service with the CT Army National Guard for over 39 years. In 1963 he was appointed State Judge Advocate by Gov. Dempsey. He was appointed to Chief of Staff of CTARNG in 1977 and in 1978 he was appointed Brigade Commander of the 43rd Brigade 26th INF (Yankee) Division. He retired from service on Aug. 5, 1987, and was promoted to the rank of Major General (CT) (Ret). James graduated from the UConn in 1954 with a BA in government and history and went on to graduate from the UConn School of Law in 1957. He was selected by USDC Judge J. Joseph Smith as a law clerk. Following that appointment, he entered the private practice of law with Attorney Simon S. Cohen in Hartford. Jim retired in 1999 from the firm of Leone Throwe Teller & Nagle in East Hartford where he was a Senior Partner.Jim was married to Virginia Tucker in August 1954 and together they made their home in South Windsor. He was active and outgoing within the community and served as a South Windsor Councilman and Mayor of South Windsor in 1965; Chairman of the South Windsor Sewer Commission from 1971 to 1977, South Windsor Patriotic Commission 1998 – present, South Windsor Rotary Club 1970-present (President and Paul Harris Award winner), and Democratic State Central Committee from 2006 to present. A parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church, he served as a scripture reader. Jim was a founder of the Wood Memorial Library in 1971. He is a member of the Officers & Enlisted Club of Connecticut where he served as president and treasurer. Jim's true passion was helping others, first and foremost his family, but anyone in need through his military service, serving on boards and commissions in town, and through volunteering.He leaves his children, John Throwe and his wife, Gloria, of Windsor Locks, James Throwe and his wife, Lori, of South Windsor, and Meredith Elco and her husband, James, of South Windsor; two brothers, Richard Throwe and his wife, Carol, of Jewett City, and Eugene Throwe and his wife, Jane, of Newberne, South Carolina; his sister, Margaret Wilson and her husband, Tom, of Leesburg, Florida; his sister-in-law, Anita Throwe of Florence, South Carolina; his grandchildren, Whitney, Morgan, Jamie, James III, Dylan, and Anthony; and his great-grandchildren, Kinsley, and Greyson. He was predeceased by his brothers, Gerald Throwe and Andrew A. Throwe Jr.His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m., meeting directly at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial with military honors will follow at Center Cemetery in South Windsor.Memorial donations may be made to the South Windsor Rotary Club, P.O. Box 491 South Windsor, CT 06074.For online condolences please visit