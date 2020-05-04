Malda "Sis" Durdan Raczkowski, 83, of Tolland, left this world on Thursday, April 30, 2020, to join her husband of 40 years, Leonard Raczkowski.She was born on Dec. 16, 1936, to the late Josephine Soucier and John Durdan. Sis will always remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. One of Sis' greatest attributes was her love for others. She taught by example what it is to be a compassionate and loving person.She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard Raczkowski; her brother, Robert Soucier; brother-in-law, Robert Raczkowski and wife, Shirley; and sister-in-law, Julie Raczkowski. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Lecrenier of Wethersfield; her son, Michael Raczkowski of Tolland; her daughter, Lisa DelMastro and husband, George, of Rocky Hill; and her daughter, Lynn Crane of Ellington. She also leaves behind her greatest joys, her four grandchildren, Evan Raczkowski, Jordan and Joey DelMastro, and Emma Crane; as well as her loving brothers and sisters, Charles Durdan (Roberta) of Tolland, John Durdan (Cathy) of Avon, James Durdan (Suzanne) of Mansfield, Edward Soucier (Linda) of Vernon, Sally Gorden (Sonny) of Ellington, and Alice Burnell (Layton) of Stafford; as well as sister-in-law, Beverly Jagodowski (Eddie); and brother-in-law, Donald Raczkowski; and many other friends and family members, including Madeline Page, one of her oldest friends, who will always hold a special place in her heart.Sis loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family and friends and always had a lending hand or a listening ear. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Matthew Church for many years. She spent her final days under the care of Maple View Manor in Rocky Hill. A special thank you to the staff at Maple View Manor, especially, our special friend, Ovita, who never judged and always looked after her so caringly.In lieu of flowers, please honor Sis by performing a simple act of kindness or paying it forward and making someone smile.Due to COVID-19, arrangements will be private with a memorial service to follow at a later date.For online condolences please visit