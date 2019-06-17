Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish 370 May Road East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcella "Marcie" (Yannone) Dwyer went home to the Lord June 15, 2019.



She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Florence (Precourt) Yannone of Hartford, Vernon, and Pompano Beach and a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, formerly of Manchester. Marcie was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, worked bingo, and was an active member of OLOP Retiree Club, which provided her with many years of enjoyment. She was a member of the Manchester and East Hartford Historical Societies, having dealt in antiques with her husband for many years, well-known for their collection of Pitkin and New England bottles, inkwells, as well as Pitkin coin silver and early documents.



After raising her family, she worked for the East Hartford Board of Education as a school secretary for 17 years. In the late 80s, her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and in 1995 was a founding member of the East of the River Parkinson Support Group and was facilitator of that group for many years. She organized and assisted with a Parkinson fitness group and served as a director on the State Board of Parkinson's Disease. She was the first recipient of the Connecticut Parkinson Volunteer Award in 2004.



At age 73, Marcie joined and received training with AmeriCorps*VISTA and as a volunteer, trained town seniors in disaster preparedness for East Hartford's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), receiving several awards and commendations from town, state, and federal government.



Among her many interests and passions in life were reading, dancing, singing, crafts, Early American decorating, and UConn Huskies Women's Basketball. Marcie also served as "Queen Mother" of her Red Hat chapter.



Marcie leaves her sons, Stephen and his wife, Jeannine, of Island Pond, Vermont, Paul and his wife, Robin, of Branford; and daughter, Joan and her husband, Tom Gilbert, of Hebron; grandchildren, Daryl Dwyer, his fiancée, Robin Surwilo, and their two children, Blaise and Chase, Theresa Gilbert and fiancé, John Cipriani, Susan Gilbert, and Emma Dwyer, all of whom she loved dearly. She also leaves special friends, Craig and Debbie Hancock, and her very dear friends, Duddy and Terry.



Marcie invites her Red Hat friends to honor her with their official Red Hat regalia if attending her services.



Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. Please go directly to church. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association Connecticut Chapter, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484.



For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit



www.desopoeh.com







Marcella "Marcie" (Yannone) Dwyer went home to the Lord June 15, 2019.She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Florence (Precourt) Yannone of Hartford, Vernon, and Pompano Beach and a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, formerly of Manchester. Marcie was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, worked bingo, and was an active member of OLOP Retiree Club, which provided her with many years of enjoyment. She was a member of the Manchester and East Hartford Historical Societies, having dealt in antiques with her husband for many years, well-known for their collection of Pitkin and New England bottles, inkwells, as well as Pitkin coin silver and early documents.After raising her family, she worked for the East Hartford Board of Education as a school secretary for 17 years. In the late 80s, her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and in 1995 was a founding member of the East of the River Parkinson Support Group and was facilitator of that group for many years. She organized and assisted with a Parkinson fitness group and served as a director on the State Board of Parkinson's Disease. She was the first recipient of the Connecticut Parkinson Volunteer Award in 2004.At age 73, Marcie joined and received training with AmeriCorps*VISTA and as a volunteer, trained town seniors in disaster preparedness for East Hartford's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), receiving several awards and commendations from town, state, and federal government.Among her many interests and passions in life were reading, dancing, singing, crafts, Early American decorating, and UConn Huskies Women's Basketball. Marcie also served as "Queen Mother" of her Red Hat chapter.Marcie leaves her sons, Stephen and his wife, Jeannine, of Island Pond, Vermont, Paul and his wife, Robin, of Branford; and daughter, Joan and her husband, Tom Gilbert, of Hebron; grandchildren, Daryl Dwyer, his fiancée, Robin Surwilo, and their two children, Blaise and Chase, Theresa Gilbert and fiancé, John Cipriani, Susan Gilbert, and Emma Dwyer, all of whom she loved dearly. She also leaves special friends, Craig and Debbie Hancock, and her very dear friends, Duddy and Terry.Marcie invites her Red Hat friends to honor her with their official Red Hat regalia if attending her services.Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. Please go directly to church. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association Connecticut Chapter, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484.For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 17 to June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close