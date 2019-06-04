Marcelle (Begin) Darna, 89, of Manchester, wife of the late Eugene "Gene" Darna, passed away peacefully at home May 30, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born in Hartford to the late Sylva and Yvonne Begin. Marcelle worked for Hartford National Bank in the Commercial Loan Department for 25 years before retiring in 1993. Marcelle enjoyed vacationing, entertaining family and friends, opera music, playing cards and bingo several days a week, and most of all canning roasted red peppers in the fall. Marcelle was a very caring and generous person. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.



Marcelle is survived by her two daughters, Lianne Leos and her husband, Michael, of Manchester, and Sheila Lepter and her husband, William, of Chestertown, Maryland; grandchildren, Alyssa Larkham and her fiancé, Matthew Boughton, Elisabeth Keohane and her husband, Shawn, Katherine Lepter, Laurie Ivers and her husband, Roy, Andrew Darna, Matthew Darna, and Mark Darna and his wife, Karen; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved golden retriever, Dexter.



A memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 77 Hartland St., East Hartford.



