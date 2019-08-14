Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Marcia grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts. She attended the Bancroft School and Assumption College.



She leaves her beloved husband, Joseph Downs, to whom she was married 28 years. Marcia was devoted to her family. In her later years, her mother, Sally, moved from her home in Worcester and lived with Marcia and Joe until her death in 2005. Her parents, Edward and Sally Dowgielewicz; and her two brothers, Eddie and Paul, all predeceased her.



Marcia loved her patrons and work at the Hall Memorial Library and picking blueberries at their farm, Renaissance Ridge. She was a talented cook and gardener. Christmas was a magical time in the Downs house. Marcia decorated 12 trees in her home choosing from a collection of thousands of ornaments. Marcia simply adored being a wife. She loved her dog, Molly, and creating a beautiful home.



There will be a private memorial service at a later date.



Her burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Worcester.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to end cancer at



www.pmc.org



Hit Donate, enter JD0588, or Hall Memorial Library.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



Marcia (Dowgielewicz) Downs, 64, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.Marcia grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts. She attended the Bancroft School and Assumption College.She leaves her beloved husband, Joseph Downs, to whom she was married 28 years. Marcia was devoted to her family. In her later years, her mother, Sally, moved from her home in Worcester and lived with Marcia and Joe until her death in 2005. Her parents, Edward and Sally Dowgielewicz; and her two brothers, Eddie and Paul, all predeceased her.Marcia loved her patrons and work at the Hall Memorial Library and picking blueberries at their farm, Renaissance Ridge. She was a talented cook and gardener. Christmas was a magical time in the Downs house. Marcia decorated 12 trees in her home choosing from a collection of thousands of ornaments. Marcia simply adored being a wife. She loved her dog, Molly, and creating a beautiful home.There will be a private memorial service at a later date.Her burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Worcester.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to end cancer atHit Donate, enter JD0588, or Hall Memorial Library.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close