Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard Church 25 St. Bernard's Terrace Vernon , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia J. (Millstein) O'Brien, 88, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late John Francis O'Brien, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Vernon Manor surrounded by her family.



She was born on May 7, 1931, in Hartford, daughter of the late Max and Ruth (Gleick) Millstein. She lived in Windsor for over 30 years and in Eastham, Massachusetts, for 10 years before moving to Vernon in 2002. Marcia grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School in the Class of 1949, where she was voted Best Dancer. She married the love of her life, John (O'Brien), on May 24, 1952, raised six children and shared 54 wonderful years together.



Marcia worked as a hairdresser in her younger years and later as a teacher's aide at Windsor High School. She also enjoyed working at COPACO and Stop & Shop. Marcia was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She attended all of her children's school functions and sporting events and was their biggest fan. Marcia cherished people and was loved for her kind heart and caring ways. She lived in Quail Hollow in Vernon and enjoyed trips, bingo games, lunches, and other community events with the many friends she made there.



Marcia volunteered for years at the Cornerstone Soup Kitchen. She also loved reading to the children at Skinner Road School. A woman of great faith, she was a member of St. Gabriel Church in Windsor for many years and a parishioner at St. Bernard Church in Vernon for the last 17 years.



She will be remembered for her love of hosting and attending family gatherings, her famous spaghetti, her green thumb and love of gardening, and most importantly her unconditional love for her family.



She leaves her sister, Miriam "Mickey" Sarinsky of Colchester; her brothers, Harry Millstein of West Hartford and Joel Millstein and his wife, Betsy, of Wisconsin; her children, Michael and his wife, Julie, of Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, Matthew and his wife, Lynn, of Coventry, Daniel of South Windsor, Laurie of Delray Beach, Florida, and Shane and his wife, Julie, of Old Lyme; her 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Megan, Sam, Theodore, Nicholas, Matthew, Eric, Jennifer, Mikala, Brien, Hannah, Judson, and Timothy; and her four great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Azelie, Chiara and Nathaniel. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy J. O'Brien, her granddaughter, Emily Ann O'Brien, and her sister, Maxine Krantz.



Her family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Vernon. Burial will follow beside her husband in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church.



For online condolences, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Marcia J. (Millstein) O'Brien, 88, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late John Francis O'Brien, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Vernon Manor surrounded by her family.She was born on May 7, 1931, in Hartford, daughter of the late Max and Ruth (Gleick) Millstein. She lived in Windsor for over 30 years and in Eastham, Massachusetts, for 10 years before moving to Vernon in 2002. Marcia grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School in the Class of 1949, where she was voted Best Dancer. She married the love of her life, John (O'Brien), on May 24, 1952, raised six children and shared 54 wonderful years together.Marcia worked as a hairdresser in her younger years and later as a teacher's aide at Windsor High School. She also enjoyed working at COPACO and Stop & Shop. Marcia was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She attended all of her children's school functions and sporting events and was their biggest fan. Marcia cherished people and was loved for her kind heart and caring ways. She lived in Quail Hollow in Vernon and enjoyed trips, bingo games, lunches, and other community events with the many friends she made there.Marcia volunteered for years at the Cornerstone Soup Kitchen. She also loved reading to the children at Skinner Road School. A woman of great faith, she was a member of St. Gabriel Church in Windsor for many years and a parishioner at St. Bernard Church in Vernon for the last 17 years.She will be remembered for her love of hosting and attending family gatherings, her famous spaghetti, her green thumb and love of gardening, and most importantly her unconditional love for her family.She leaves her sister, Miriam "Mickey" Sarinsky of Colchester; her brothers, Harry Millstein of West Hartford and Joel Millstein and his wife, Betsy, of Wisconsin; her children, Michael and his wife, Julie, of Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, Matthew and his wife, Lynn, of Coventry, Daniel of South Windsor, Laurie of Delray Beach, Florida, and Shane and his wife, Julie, of Old Lyme; her 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Megan, Sam, Theodore, Nicholas, Matthew, Eric, Jennifer, Mikala, Brien, Hannah, Judson, and Timothy; and her four great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Azelie, Chiara and Nathaniel. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy J. O'Brien, her granddaughter, Emily Ann O'Brien, and her sister, Maxine Krantz.Her family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Vernon. Burial will follow beside her husband in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close