Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Peggy was born April 8, 1965, daughter of Charles and the late Eleanor (DeGray) Connors. She was a lifetime resident of Windsor Locks. Peggy found the humor in all aspects of life and enjoyed a good conversation over a cup of coffee. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



Peggy is survived by her children, Jason DeGray and his wife, Meagan of Windsor Locks, and Dominick F. Capasso and his significant other, Elizabeth Lacana of Middletown; her grandchildren, Bailey DeGray, Amelia Capasso, Bryce DeGray, Frank Capasso, and Dominick A. Capasso; her sisters, Joyce Viets, and Anne Connors Robichaud and her husband, Mark all of Windsor Locks (no crows allowed); her brothers, Michael DeGray of Colchester and Charles F. Connors, Jr. of Windsor Locks; her nieces, Grace and Teila; and her nephews, Jacob, Connor, and Jojo. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her former husband, Dominick Capasso.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Tuesday, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery



https://ccar.us/donations/ccar/



For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit



www.windsorlocks



funeralhome.com



Margaret A. "Peggy" DeGray, 54, of Windsor Locks passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hartford Hospital with her family by her side.Peggy was born April 8, 1965, daughter of Charles and the late Eleanor (DeGray) Connors. She was a lifetime resident of Windsor Locks. Peggy found the humor in all aspects of life and enjoyed a good conversation over a cup of coffee. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.Peggy is survived by her children, Jason DeGray and his wife, Meagan of Windsor Locks, and Dominick F. Capasso and his significant other, Elizabeth Lacana of Middletown; her grandchildren, Bailey DeGray, Amelia Capasso, Bryce DeGray, Frank Capasso, and Dominick A. Capasso; her sisters, Joyce Viets, and Anne Connors Robichaud and her husband, Mark all of Windsor Locks (no crows allowed); her brothers, Michael DeGray of Colchester and Charles F. Connors, Jr. of Windsor Locks; her nieces, Grace and Teila; and her nephews, Jacob, Connor, and Jojo. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her former husband, Dominick Capasso.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Tuesday, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to Connecticut Community for Addiction RecoveryFor online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visitwww.windsorlocks Published in Journal Inquirer from May 25 to May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close