Margaret A. "Peggy" DeGray, 54, of Windsor Locks passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hartford Hospital with her family by her side.
Peggy was born April 8, 1965, daughter of Charles and the late Eleanor (DeGray) Connors. She was a lifetime resident of Windsor Locks. Peggy found the humor in all aspects of life and enjoyed a good conversation over a cup of coffee. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her children, Jason DeGray and his wife, Meagan of Windsor Locks, and Dominick F. Capasso and his significant other, Elizabeth Lacana of Middletown; her grandchildren, Bailey DeGray, Amelia Capasso, Bryce DeGray, Frank Capasso, and Dominick A. Capasso; her sisters, Joyce Viets, and Anne Connors Robichaud and her husband, Mark all of Windsor Locks (no crows allowed); her brothers, Michael DeGray of Colchester and Charles F. Connors, Jr. of Windsor Locks; her nieces, Grace and Teila; and her nephews, Jacob, Connor, and Jojo. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her former husband, Dominick Capasso.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Tuesday, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery
https://ccar.us/donations/ccar/
For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit
www.windsorlocks
funeralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 25 to May 29, 2019