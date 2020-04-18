Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Hayden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret A. Hayden, daughter of the late William F. and Madeleine C. Ahern, died Monday, April 13, 2020.



She was the mother of five, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of 13, and great-great-grandmother of one. She took great joy in her family. For most of her adult life, she was a newspaper reporter, working for many area papers. She also did freelance writing and taught writing for eight years at the Manchester Community College Continuing Education Program. She was involved in several writing groups including one, which met at her home for several years. When her children were young, she was active in the PTA, Cub Scouts, the Ellington Catholic Women's Club, the Windemere School Building Committee, and the Ellington High School Scholarship Committee. In her later years, she became a watercolorist, painting many pictures for her friends and relatives, and creating a series of greeting cards.



She is survived by her son, Bob, of Wilton, New Hampshire; her daughter, Jean, of Manchester, New Hampshire; her son, Gerry, of Vernon, Vermont; her daughter, Shirley, and her husband, Tom, of Ashland, Massachusetts; and her son, Rik, and his wife, Nan, of Union. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Karen and her husband, Dan, Mat and his wife, Andrea, Arloc and his wife, Anne, Tay, Catherine and her husband, Jose, Elizabeth and her husband, Chris, and Jon and his wife, Michelle. She was predeceased by her grandson, David Hayden, in 2014 and her granddaughter, Terry Hayden, in 2017. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Mariah, Lauren and her husband, Brandon, Hanna and her husband, Andrew, Noah, Joshua, Bella, Oriana, Emerie, Darrow, Emerset, Oz, Aayla, and Sienna; and by one great-great-grandson, Carter.



Funeral services and burial in St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook will be private. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



