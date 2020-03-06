Margaret C. Budlong, 89, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late William C. Budlong, entered into eternal peace Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Vernon Manor.
The daughter of the late John and Anna (Lareau) Coleman, Margaret was born in Springfield, and raised in Agawam. She lived in Vernon for most of her life and was a CNA for 20 years before retiring.
She is survived by her four children, Lori Luton and her husband, James, and Carol Boyer, all of Umatilla, Florida, Elaine Mastalisz and her husband, Stanley, of Tolland, Nancy Hilton and her husband, Scott, of Sunapee, New Hampshire; five step-children, Dawn Nowak and her husband, Robert, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Ellen Lovett and her husband, Robert, of Brimfield, Massachusetts, Bill Budlong of Coventry, John Budlong and his wife, Susan, of Hampden, Massachusetts, and Robert Budlong of Hudson, Massachusetts. She also leaves 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Marie Cook; and a stepson, Chipman Budlong.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Committal will follow at Somers West Cemetery.
Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the ., 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020