Margaret C. Merrell, 93, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Ralph F. Merrell Jr., passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Suffield House, Suffield.Born June 6, 1927, in Enfield, daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Anderton) Cole. Margaret devoted to her family and was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the years she helped out on the family tobacco farm, and loved to travel and spend time in Florida during the winters. For the last 10 years Margaret had lived at Suffield by the River, there she was very active within that community. Special thanks to all the staff at Suffield by the River for their care and compassion given to Margaret over the years.She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Deedy and her husband, Ray, of Suffield; her three grandchildren, Lisa and Michael Deedy, and Eric Merrell; her three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Audriana, and Isabella. She was predeceased by a son, Scott Merrell; and a brother, Robert Cole; and her best friend, Betty Dalgleish.Family and friends may gather on Monday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bridge Street, Suffield for a graveside service.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield by the River Residence Council, 7 Canal Road, Suffield, CT 06078.Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.