Margaret "Midge" (Kreitz) Erickson, 99, of Vernon passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
She was born on May 8, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Philip and Gertrude (Heiss) Kreitz. She moved to Rockville in 2000 from Brooklyn, New York, where she lived since she was 9 years old. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brooklyn. Her favorite pastimes included bowling, gardening, and going for long walks (which included walking 20 miles at the ages of 80 and 81 for the Rockville Good Friday Walk). She attributed her longevity to wine, staying active, and self care, but others may say it was from the loving attention from her three nieces, Margaret Hakey, Deborah Grant, and Emy St. John. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Dorothy Cross, Richard Kreitz, Edward Kreitz, and Karen Lopez, and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl, as well as her two sisters and two brothers.
Many may describe Midge as a woman of quiet strength with a great sense of humor. Her gentle presence will be missed deeply.
She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.
