Margaret F. Tyler, 89, of Union, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Pascoag, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and Margaret (Brown) Peck. Margaret drove a school bus for many years in Union. She was a member of the Congregational Church of Union, Union Volunteer Fire Department, and was a former Cub Scout leader.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert E. Tyler Sr.; four children, Robert E. Tyler Jr. and his wife, Ann, Mark Tyler and his partner, Michelle Daniels, Cheryl D'Amico, and Donna Gates and her husband, Gerry; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Frank Peck Jr., Marjorie Ferguson, and Carol Joubert.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Union Center Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Union.
Memorial donations may be made to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1049 Buckley Highway, Union, CT 06076.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangement.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020