Margaret F. Tyler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret F. Tyler.
Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Center Cemetery
Cemetery Rd
Union, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret F. Tyler, 89, of Union, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Pascoag, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and Margaret (Brown) Peck. Margaret drove a school bus for many years in Union. She was a member of the Congregational Church of Union, Union Volunteer Fire Department, and was a former Cub Scout leader.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert E. Tyler Sr.; four children, Robert E. Tyler Jr. and his wife, Ann, Mark Tyler and his partner, Michelle Daniels, Cheryl D'Amico, and Donna Gates and her husband, Gerry; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Frank Peck Jr., Marjorie Ferguson, and Carol Joubert.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Union Center Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Union.

Memorial donations may be made to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1049 Buckley Highway, Union, CT 06076.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangement. To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.