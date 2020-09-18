Margaret Gawlicki

To the Gawlicki families, (Ted & Mary, Emily & Tyler, Matt & Lauren and Scott) and the Pellettier families, (Pat & Bob, Marisa & Jay),



We were sorry to hear of Marge's passing. During the short time that we have known her she will be remembered as a sweet, friendly and charismatic lady and we are honored to have met her. May happy memories be a comfort to you all at this time.

Jon and Sally Vanesse

Friend