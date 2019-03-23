Margaret (Gouveia) Giguere, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Woodlake at Tolland in Tolland. She was the widow of Emile W. Giguere.
She was born July 4, 1927, in the Hillsgrove section of Warwick, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Joseph Gouveia and Josephine (Rodolewicz) Gouveia Malo. She was the stepdaughter of the late Joseph Malo. She lived in Willington for 2½ years and for many years before that in West Warwick, Rhode Island for many years until her retirement. She had been a member of Our Lady of Czenstochowa Catholic Church in Coventry, Rhode Island.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Gina Giguere of Weare, New Hampshire, formerly of Willington; her granddaughter, Nicole Giguere, DVM and her husband, Andrew Wheeler, of Weare; her great-grandsons, Silas and Eli Wheeler of Weare; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place privately at the Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter, Rhode Island.
