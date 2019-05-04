Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Congregational Church 837 Main Street East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Peg" Gordon Spiller, 84, of East Hartford, passed peacefully on May 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



Loving wife of 59 years to the late Leroy Spiller, she is survived by her four devoted children, son, Thomas Spiller and his wife, Tanya of South Windsor, daughter, Lois Brookes of Berlin, daughter Margaret Antil of East Hartford and Jeff Antil of Vernon, and son, Robert Spiller and his husband, Randy Parsley of Marlborough. Nine grandchildren that she adored, Stephanie Spiller-MacDonald, Julie Spiller, Kaleigh Spiller, Seth Brookes and his wife, Lyndsay, Chad Brookes, McKenzie Brookes, Zachary Antil and his wife, Bethany, Blake Antil, Olivia Spiller and her fiancé, Chris Caccomo; four great-grandchildren, Capers MacDonald, Camden, Adelyn and Gavin Brookes. She also leaves a sister, Lois Puida of Portland; a brother, John Gordon Jr. and his wife, Judy of Newington; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Alfred Puida.



Peg was a longtime member and Deaconess at the First Congregational Church of East Hartford. She was an active member and past president of the East Hartford Woman's Club and a Paul Harris Fellow from the East Hartford



Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of East Hartford, 837 Main St., East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Tuesday morning. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, (Section A), East Hartford.



Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo- East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford on Monday, May 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Peg's family would like to thank Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, especially her nurse, Sharon deCastrocain, and her aide, Paula Ellis for the professional care, dedication and the tenderness they provided to Peg and her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peg's name may be made to the East Hartford Woman's Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 380401, East Hartford, CT 06138-0401.



Peg was a longtime member and Deaconess at the First Congregational Church of East Hartford. She was an active member and past president of the East Hartford Woman's Club and a Paul Harris Fellow from the East Hartford Rotary Club . Peg was involved with many community service projects over the years and a few of her favorites were the First Congregational Church Food Bank, The Oasis Room for the Veterans at MCC, Touchbooks for Blind Children, and Prayer Shawls for the patients at the John DeQuattro Cancer Center.

