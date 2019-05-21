Margaret H. Natale, 60, lifelong resident of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Margaret was born June 5, 1958, the daughter to Gloria (Dillon) Natale of Enfield and the late Joseph Natale. She was employed with Hallmark Cards for 20 years. Margaret was a thoughtful person and cared deeply about others.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Joe Natale of Enfield; a niece and nephew, Jessica Sardella and Mike Natale; and dear friend, Earl Rickard. Margaret will also be missed by many close friends that she met during her time at Parkway Pavilion.
Relatives and friends may join the family at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, for a service to be held at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
Margaret's family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Pavilion for their care and compassion.
Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Parkway Pavilion Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1157 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 21 to May 25, 2019