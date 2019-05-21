Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret H. Natale. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Service 11:00 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Margaret was born June 5, 1958, the daughter to Gloria (Dillon) Natale of Enfield and the late Joseph Natale. She was employed with Hallmark Cards for 20 years. Margaret was a thoughtful person and cared deeply about others.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Joe Natale of Enfield; a niece and nephew, Jessica Sardella and Mike Natale; and dear friend, Earl Rickard. Margaret will also be missed by many close friends that she met during her time at Parkway Pavilion.



Relatives and friends may join the family at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, for a service to be held at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Margaret's family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Pavilion for their care and compassion.



Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Parkway Pavilion Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1157 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



