Margaret K. "Peg" Rossi, 87, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Alva Rossi, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.



She was born on Sept. 30, 1932, in Waterbury, daughter of the late Lillian (Bingham) Heering and her stepfather, Charles Heering. Margaret grew up in Roxbury, and lived a few years in Manchester and East Hartford before settling in South Windsor where she resided for 60 years. Peg was employed as the vice president of AMK Welding Inc., where she worked alongside her husband, Alva. She was also a former member of the First Congregational Church in South Windsor, the South Windsor Board of Education, the South Windsor Planning and Zoning Commission, and was the spouse of a South Windsor Rotary Club member. Margaret was a devout and loving family woman. She enjoyed camping with her family all over New England and Canada, as well as spending a great deal of time at their family vacation home in Norfolk.



Margaret is survived by three daughters, Karen Rossi and her husband, Greg, of Meriden, Beth Rossi of South Windsor, and Linda Rossi of Canaan; a granddaughter, Monique Seitz-Davis and her husband, Chris, of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother-in-law, Ernest Rossi of Eastham, Massachusetts; and a niece, Pamela Rossi of Los Angeles, California. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Arthur Langevin, Thomas Kelleher, and Daniel Kelleher; and her father, Thomas D. Kelleher.



A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Torrington, in the spring. Samsel & Carmon have care of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret's memory may be made to South Windsor Rotary Club, P.O. Box 491, South Windsor, CT 06074, or to the South Windsor Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1341, South Windsor, CT 06074, or the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.



