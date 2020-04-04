Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary





Margaret was born Dec. 21, 1931, in Springfield, daughter of the late Oliver and Cecilia (Balfe) Benoit. Margaret lived in Vernon before relocating with her husband, Clarence, to Florida. She worked in a legal office and for retail stores throughout her working career. Margaret and Clarence enjoyed dancing at the American Legion, road trips, spending time with family, boating at the lake, as well as playing cards at home with friends. Margaret recently moved back to Connecticut and loved to see the smiles on her great grandchildren's faces as they played and shared their stories.



Margaret was predeceased by the love of her life, Clarence C. Tracy; her sister, Lillian Burnett and her brother, Robert Benoit. Margaret is survived by her loving children, Kathleen McManus and her husband, Pete , of New Market, Tennessee and James Tracy and his wife, Rhonda Morra, of Cromwell. Margaret also leaves four grandchildren, Christina Soroka, Michelle Kelis, and her husband, George, Kimberly Gordon and her husband, Clayton, and Matthew Wierzchowski and his wife, Sabrina, as well as five great-grandchildren, Landon Soroka, J.R. Wierzchowski, Everett Wierzchowski, Dillon Gordon and Zoey Gordon. Other survivors include her brother, Thomas Benoit and his wife, Carol, of Punta Gorda, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab in Cromwell as well as the extraordinary kindness and compassion shown by the staff at Hartford Hospital Bliss Unit.



In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you reach out to loved ones and friends during these uncharted times and spend time speaking with them, sharing memories and comforting one another. Due to these extraordinary times, a memorial service in Margaret's honor will be held at a future date.



To leave a memory or condolence for the family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com



Margaret M. (Benoit) Tracy, 88, of Cromwell, formerly of Zellwood Station, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020.Margaret was born Dec. 21, 1931, in Springfield, daughter of the late Oliver and Cecilia (Balfe) Benoit. Margaret lived in Vernon before relocating with her husband, Clarence, to Florida. She worked in a legal office and for retail stores throughout her working career. Margaret and Clarence enjoyed dancing at the American Legion, road trips, spending time with family, boating at the lake, as well as playing cards at home with friends. Margaret recently moved back to Connecticut and loved to see the smiles on her great grandchildren's faces as they played and shared their stories.Margaret was predeceased by the love of her life, Clarence C. Tracy; her sister, Lillian Burnett and her brother, Robert Benoit. Margaret is survived by her loving children, Kathleen McManus and her husband, Pete , of New Market, Tennessee and James Tracy and his wife, Rhonda Morra, of Cromwell. Margaret also leaves four grandchildren, Christina Soroka, Michelle Kelis, and her husband, George, Kimberly Gordon and her husband, Clayton, and Matthew Wierzchowski and his wife, Sabrina, as well as five great-grandchildren, Landon Soroka, J.R. Wierzchowski, Everett Wierzchowski, Dillon Gordon and Zoey Gordon. Other survivors include her brother, Thomas Benoit and his wife, Carol, of Punta Gorda, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab in Cromwell as well as the extraordinary kindness and compassion shown by the staff at Hartford Hospital Bliss Unit.In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you reach out to loved ones and friends during these uncharted times and spend time speaking with them, sharing memories and comforting one another. Due to these extraordinary times, a memorial service in Margaret's honor will be held at a future date.To leave a memory or condolence for the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close