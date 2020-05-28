Margaret O'Hearn "Peggy" Messer
Margaret "Peggy" O'Hearn Messer, 89, of South Windsor, beloved and devoted wife of 64 years to Edward M. Messer, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2020, after a long illness with COPD.

The loving daughter of the late Edward and Charlotte O'Hearn and sister of the late Patrick O'Hearn. Peggy was born and raised in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester, Massachusetts. She was a graduate of the Newton Country Day School, Newton, Massachusetts; and Marymount College, Tarrytown, New York.

Peggy was a devoted Catholic and dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role of Nana. Sunday dinners spent around the dinner table with her family in Popponesset Beach were among her happiest times. Peggy made friends everywhere she went and once you were a friend, you were a friend for life. Whether it was the friends she collected while traveling, the local Birch Hill neighbors, the Real Estate "girls" of 25 years or the Popponesset "crew" she always enjoyed getting together for a meal to catch up on everyone's life. As one of Peggy's beloved friends often said about her "I love that lady, I love her!"

Peggy leaves five children, two sons, Edward and his wife, Karen, of Manchester, Gregory and his wife, Patty, of Charlestown, Massachusetts; three daughters, Charlotte Gildea and her husband, Mark, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts; Elise DaCosta her late husband, Joe, of South Windsor, Kara Forde and her husband, Adrian, of Sudbury, Massachusetts; and her 13 grandchildren, Kayla and Ryan Messer, Erin, Billy, Meggie, Mark Jr., and Patrick Gildea, Joey, Matthew, and Michael DaCosta, Declan, Connor and Emma Forde.

Her family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude for the wonderful care Peggy received from the many medical professionals.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1, at Christ the King Church, 5 Jobs Fishing Road, Mashpee, MA. Please arrive at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. Mass.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Peggy's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.
