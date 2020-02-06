Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Pellegrino. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary





Peggy was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Norman Wooters and Margaret McGrogan. Peggy was born and raised in Pennsylvania and moved her family to Somers in 1974 where they made their home. She was a devoted mother and wife. Peggy was a faithful and devoted servant of All Saints Church. She loved bingo, bowling, and roller skating, which is how she met Tony. She always wanted a large family and that wish certainly came true.



Peggy is survived by her eight children, Anthony C. and his wife, Shirley, Jeanette McClusky and husband Richard, Carmella Turner and husband John, Louis Pellegrino, Daniel and his wife, Darlene, John Pellegrino, David and his wife, Michele, and Maryann Passalacqua and husband Joseph; 26 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren. Peggy was predeceased by a son, Joseph Pellegrino; and grandson, Elias Turner.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., (Route 190) Somers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, also on Saturday, at 11 a.m., at All Saints Church, 25 School St. in Somersville. Burial will follow in Somers Old West Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers, CT 06071.



