Margaret R. Dawson, 88, of Ellington, beloved wife of Robert M. Dawson III, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 8, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



Born in Bridgeport to Cecil D. and Margaret (Wentz) Robertson, she grew up in Fairfield and Coventry, and attended the University of Connecticut. Her family was the center of her life.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Robert M. Dawson IV and his wife, Bernadette of Sharon Massachusetts; Douglas R. "Duke" Dawson and his wife, Patricia of Paxton Massachusetts; and her daughter, Margaret I. Dawson of Newington. Her grandchildren are Robert M. Dawson V, Joseph D. Dawson, Celia M. Dawson, and the late Sean M. McGuinness. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley A. Dawson of Rockingham Vermont; and by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Marge Robertson and Bob Dawson married in 1954, and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last June. They moved to Ellington a year after they married, attracted by the town green and the rural character of the town. They raised their family in Ellington, where they were members of the Ellington Congregational Church and were active in community affairs. Marge taught Sunday school and was a member of the Ellington Historical Society and the bicentennial commissions in 1976 and 1986. She was the land records iinspector for several years, and was a member of the Jury Selection Committee and the Ellington Women's Club. Marge served as Republican Registrar of Voters for the town of Ellington for 12 years, retiring in 1999. An avid reader, in the 1960s Marge set up and staffed the first school libraries in Ellington Center School and Longview Ellington Middle School. She served on the board of directors of the Hall Memorial Library for 16 years. In 1992, as chairman of the library board, she spearheaded the construction of the large, modern addition that comprises most of the library today. The promised construction budget was not exceeded, a fact that made her very proud. Marge treasured her Scottish heritage and her mother's North Carolina roots. Genealogy was a lifelong passion, and she was successful in tracing the family's ancestry far into the past. She loved Christmas, and delighted in having her family at home or seeing her friends on any occasion. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.



The family would especially like to thank Marge's friends at the Davita Vernon Dialysis Center, and all of those who cared for her during her recent illness.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon, and a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial at Ellington Center Cemetery will be private.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or to a would be appreciated.



