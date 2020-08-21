Peggy was a very special lady. I have known her for 60 years and she was always there for me offering support and laughter even when things seemed grim. Peggy always had a smile on her face, kindness in her heart and a kid on her lap. She took care of my son when he was little and now he is 52 years old. Children loved her. She has all their pictures adorning her kitchen wall. There were so so many. Peggy had many hardships and illnesses over the years but she never complained. She marched on with her boot on her leg. Her love of family was unconditional. There was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She was proud of "Her boys." Her marriage to Dave was something she cherished. She was totally devoted to him.



Be at peace my dear friend. You deserve it. I know God has a special place for you.

CATHERINE M HASTINGS

Friend