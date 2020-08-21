1/
Margaret W. McAdam
Margaret W. McAdam, 76, of Manchester, the wife of the late David J. McAdam Sr., died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth G. and Vivian (Woodruff) Reynolds and was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She is survived by her sons, Sean McAdam and his wife, Marilyn, of Manchester, and David McAdam Jr. of Manchester; her nephew, Daniel McAdam; and her siblings, Vivian, Thelma, and Ken.

Funeral service and burial of cremains at East Cemetery, Manchester will be private and at the convenience of the family. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2020.
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
August 21, 2020
Peggy was a very special lady. I have known her for 60 years and she was always there for me offering support and laughter even when things seemed grim. Peggy always had a smile on her face, kindness in her heart and a kid on her lap. She took care of my son when he was little and now he is 52 years old. Children loved her. She has all their pictures adorning her kitchen wall. There were so so many. Peggy had many hardships and illnesses over the years but she never complained. She marched on with her boot on her leg. Her love of family was unconditional. There was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She was proud of "Her boys." Her marriage to Dave was something she cherished. She was totally devoted to him.

Be at peace my dear friend. You deserve it. I know God has a special place for you.
CATHERINE M HASTINGS
Friend
