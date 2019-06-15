Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. James Church 896 Main Street Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite A DeForge "Peg" 72 of Manchester, beloved widow of the late Kenneth A. DeForge, died peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



Peg was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, Dec. 3, 1946. The daughter of the late Clifton and Irene Bailey. Her loving sisters, Carol Lichota and Joanne McCreedy predeceased her. Peg was raised in East Hartford, graduated from East Hartford High School in 1964. She continued her education at Morse School of Business and went on to complete her associate's degree at Manchester Community College. She worked at Aetna as a senior business analyst before retiring. She was an active member of many different organizations, including St. James Church, MACC, Our Lady of Calvary, Little Theater of Manchester, and many others, all while maintaining time for herself and her family. She enjoyed traveling and the experiences that truly enriched her life.



Peg leaves behind four loving children, Lynn Cochran and her husband, James, Brad Pelligrinelli and his wife, Kelly, Beth Brosnahan, Jill Lambouses and her husband, Steve; her seven grandchildren, Therese, Sarah, Gregory, Niko, Kathleen, Alyssa and Emma; and two great-grandchildren, Caiden and Anneliese; a dear friend and brother-in-law Robert Lichota; and many more family and friends that her life has touched.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, CT 06040.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040.



Memorial donations can be made to Manchester Area Conference of Churches, (MACC) 466 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040.



