Marguerite A. (Vienneau) Sacco (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA
02135
(617)-782-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St
Brighton, MA
View Map
Obituary
Marguerite A. (Vienneau) Sacco, of Tolland, formerly of Brighton, Massachusetts, Sept. 7, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony Sacco; devoted mother of Shirley Wojteczko and her late husband, Robert, of Coventry, and Barbara Mandile and her husband, John, of Corona, California. She is predeceased by her loving brothers and sisters and survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (near Brighton Courthouse), Brighton, Thursday Sept. 12, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown, Massachusetts.

For directions and guest book please visit

www.lehmanreen.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019
