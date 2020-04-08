Marguerite B. Smith, 79, of Enfield, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Suffield House.
Born in Augusta, Maine, on March 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Marie (Ange) Poulin and grew up in Augusta. She moved to Warehouse Point for 13 years before settling in Broad Brook. Marguerite worked for CUNO for 14 years before retiring. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, and going line dancing.
She leaves to cherish her memory her six loving children, Catherine Smith of Arizona, Sharon Ohnstad of Washington, Maureen LaChapelle and her husband, Paul, of East Hartland, Sallie Francis and her husband, Paul, of Enfield, Jason Smith and his wife, Megan, of Marlborough, and Rebecca Crane of Arizona; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020