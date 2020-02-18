Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria A. (Barry) Hutchinson. View Sign Service Information Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam 985 Main Street Agawam , MA 01001 (413)-786-2600 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam 985 Main Street Agawam , MA 01001 View Map Service 5:30 PM Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam 985 Main Street Agawam , MA 01001 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Church 823 Main St View Map Burial Following Services Agawam Center Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Maria A. (Barry) Hutchinson



1951 – 2020



Maria A. (Barry) Hutchinson, 68, of West Springfield, joined the Father Feb. 12, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center.



Maria was born July 6, 1951, to the late Francis and Maria (Grunagel) Barry of Stafford Springs, and a graduate of Hampden High School and South Central Community College. Married in 1984, by His Grace, Maria and loving husband Allan were blessed with many years together in the Lower Pioneer Valley.



She will be deeply missed by her husband, Allan Hutchinson of West Springfield; sister, Christel Barry and nephew, Luke of Willington.



All services to be held in Agawam, Massachusetts. Visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, in Colonial Forastiere Funeral & Cremation, 985 Main St.



Mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 823 Main St. Burial will follow in Agawam Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's name to Springfield Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 9045, Springfield MA 01102.



To leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit











Dunn



Timothy Dunn, 60, of Suffield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at home.



Born in Springfield, he was a son of the late Andrew and Lucille (Krasinski) Dunn. Tim was a maintenance engineer for many years in the Enfield area. He was an avid Raiders and Yankees fan, loved to watch college ball and bull riding, and enjoyed going to turkey shoots.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Pat Lawler and Andrea Dunn; and brothers-in-law, Jim Lawler and Al Couture. He leaves his daughter, Chelsey Dunn; sisters, Teddy Couture and Lucy (Bruce) Brown; brother, Drew (Gina) Dunn; and many beloved nieces, and nephews. He also leaves father figure Jerry Tompkins; and close friends, John Sherwin and Dave O'Hagan; and his very faithful companion, Toshi.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, Feb. 21, from 4-5:30 p.m., with a brief service at 5:30 p.m., at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Springfield Rescue Mission











