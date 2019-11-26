Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Festa Skac. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Service 11:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born on Sept. 3, 1921 in Hartford, she was a resident of Somers since 1941. Maria retired in 1981 from Hamilton Standard. Over the years, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, camping, and most of all, ballroom dancing. She and Frank raised three children and four grandchildren.



Maria leaves her daughter, Pat Perry and her significant other, Edward Graves, both of Somers; four granddaughters, Virginia Ennis and her husband, Jeff, of Manchester, Anita Weeks and her husband, Todd, of Winchester Center, Maria Blackwell and her husband, Michael, of Winsted, and Elizabeth Newton of Franklin, Massachusetts; her other grandchildren, Teresa and Scott Waitkus of Stafford Springs, Christine Perry of East Hartford, Patricia DeMarco, Mary Skac, Caroline and Edwin Lugo, and Frank and Danielle Skac, all of Rhode Island; 21 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and her late husband, Frank, Maria was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Arlene and John Farwell; her son and daughter-in-law, George and Barbara Skac; her sister, Isabella Karatkiewicz; and her brothers, Jerry and Joseph Festa.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A service honoring Maria's life will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Somers West Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria may be made to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511.



For online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



Maria Festa Skac, 98, of Somers, beloved wife of the late Frank Skac and daughter of the late Marco and Maria (Managinello) Festa, died Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019.Born on Sept. 3, 1921 in Hartford, she was a resident of Somers since 1941. Maria retired in 1981 from Hamilton Standard. Over the years, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, camping, and most of all, ballroom dancing. She and Frank raised three children and four grandchildren.Maria leaves her daughter, Pat Perry and her significant other, Edward Graves, both of Somers; four granddaughters, Virginia Ennis and her husband, Jeff, of Manchester, Anita Weeks and her husband, Todd, of Winchester Center, Maria Blackwell and her husband, Michael, of Winsted, and Elizabeth Newton of Franklin, Massachusetts; her other grandchildren, Teresa and Scott Waitkus of Stafford Springs, Christine Perry of East Hartford, Patricia DeMarco, Mary Skac, Caroline and Edwin Lugo, and Frank and Danielle Skac, all of Rhode Island; 21 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and her late husband, Frank, Maria was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Arlene and John Farwell; her son and daughter-in-law, George and Barbara Skac; her sister, Isabella Karatkiewicz; and her brothers, Jerry and Joseph Festa.Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A service honoring Maria's life will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Somers West Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria may be made to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close