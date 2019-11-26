Maria Festa Skac, 98, of Somers, beloved wife of the late Frank Skac and daughter of the late Marco and Maria (Managinello) Festa, died Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019.
Born on Sept. 3, 1921 in Hartford, she was a resident of Somers since 1941. Maria retired in 1981 from Hamilton Standard. Over the years, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, camping, and most of all, ballroom dancing. She and Frank raised three children and four grandchildren.
Maria leaves her daughter, Pat Perry and her significant other, Edward Graves, both of Somers; four granddaughters, Virginia Ennis and her husband, Jeff, of Manchester, Anita Weeks and her husband, Todd, of Winchester Center, Maria Blackwell and her husband, Michael, of Winsted, and Elizabeth Newton of Franklin, Massachusetts; her other grandchildren, Teresa and Scott Waitkus of Stafford Springs, Christine Perry of East Hartford, Patricia DeMarco, Mary Skac, Caroline and Edwin Lugo, and Frank and Danielle Skac, all of Rhode Island; 21 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and her late husband, Frank, Maria was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Arlene and John Farwell; her son and daughter-in-law, George and Barbara Skac; her sister, Isabella Karatkiewicz; and her brothers, Jerry and Joseph Festa.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A service honoring Maria's life will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Somers West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria may be made to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511.
For online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019