Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Bridget's Church 80 Main St Manchester , CT Obituary

Maria Manuela Ramos Caxide, 99, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.



Manuela was born Dec. 22, 1919, in Lousa, Portugal, the daughter of the late Julio and Clara Ramos. Upon her marriage in 1947 she moved to Lisbon where she lived for many years raising her family. Three years after the death of her husband, at 55 years of age she uprooted her life to emigrate to the United States to live close to her sons. She knew no English at the time, but used her skills as an expert seamstress to find employment as a sewing machine operator at Manchester Modes in order to support herself and her college-bound son.



She loved knitting sweaters for herself, friends, family, and especially babies. Her beautifully crafted crocheted tablecloths and doilies adorn the homes of nearly everyone she knew. As much as she loved her needlework, she also loved to cook, particularly for those she thought needed some fattening up (which was nearly everyone). She imbued in her American family members and friends an intense love of Portuguese food and culture.



She was predeceased by her husband, Jose dos Anjos Pimentel Caxide; and her sister and brother in Portugal. She leaves her sons, Joao and his wife, Theresa, of Manchester, and Antonio and his wife, Alison, of Glastonbury. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Sean (Mary) of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, Jeffrey (Taryn) of Los Angeles, California, Alexander (Sarah) of Columbus, Ohio, and Elyse (Caleb) of Long Island City, New York.



Family and friends are invited to calling hours Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bridget's Church, 80 Main St., Manchester Thursday, Aug. 8, at 11:30 a.m., with burial to follow at East Cemetery.



The family would like to extend most heartfelt thanks to the nurses, aides, and staff at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford where Manuela spent the last five years in their loving care.



