Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Spirito Perreault. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Graveside service 1:00 PM East Cemetery 220 East Center St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Maria was born in Hartford, June 17, 1920. Maria was married to Roger Cleo Perreault Nov. 4, 1950. They were married for 65 years. Maria was very proud of her job as a full-time homemaker until she moved to South Windsor in 2013. She provided a wonderful home for Roger and her daughter, Lisa. Maria was a very loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. "Mama" adored her three grandchildren and loved visiting them in Chicago, Illinois, and in Pemaquid Harbor, Maine. Her favorite hobbies were antique and stein collecting with friends and family, sewing, and playing scrabble.



Maria is survived by Lisa Perreault Ireland of Pebble Beach, California; and three grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor Ireland, William Livingston (Caroline) Ireland, and Peter Melville (Sarah) Ireland; and by many nieces and nephews. Maria is preceded in death by her husband; six siblings and their spouses.



There will be a graveside service at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester, Friday, July 12, at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the St. James School Foundation, P.O. Box 254, Manchester, CT 06045-254.



The family of Maria Spirito Perreault wishes to thank the compassionate and dedicated staff at the Village of Buckland Court, 432 Buckland Road, South Windsor for their excellent care for several years. The family also wishes to thank the aides from Elder Care Services, Manchester, and from Friends for Friends, Glastonbury, for their care and companionship.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



Maria Spirito Perreault, 99, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully July 5, 2019. Before moving to South Windsor, she lived in Manchester for over 60 years.Maria was born in Hartford, June 17, 1920. Maria was married to Roger Cleo Perreault Nov. 4, 1950. They were married for 65 years. Maria was very proud of her job as a full-time homemaker until she moved to South Windsor in 2013. She provided a wonderful home for Roger and her daughter, Lisa. Maria was a very loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. "Mama" adored her three grandchildren and loved visiting them in Chicago, Illinois, and in Pemaquid Harbor, Maine. Her favorite hobbies were antique and stein collecting with friends and family, sewing, and playing scrabble.Maria is survived by Lisa Perreault Ireland of Pebble Beach, California; and three grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor Ireland, William Livingston (Caroline) Ireland, and Peter Melville (Sarah) Ireland; and by many nieces and nephews. Maria is preceded in death by her husband; six siblings and their spouses.There will be a graveside service at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester, Friday, July 12, at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the St. James School Foundation, P.O. Box 254, Manchester, CT 06045-254.The family of Maria Spirito Perreault wishes to thank the compassionate and dedicated staff at the Village of Buckland Court, 432 Buckland Road, South Windsor for their excellent care for several years. The family also wishes to thank the aides from Elder Care Services, Manchester, and from Friends for Friends, Glastonbury, for their care and companionship.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 8 to July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close