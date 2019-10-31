Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Trinity Church 51 Capitol Ave Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marian J. (Cosgrove) McCaul, 91, of South Windsor, formerly of Verplanck, New York, beloved wife of the late Albert J McCaul, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at The Residence in South Windsor.



Marian was born on Nov. 15, 1927, in Tarrytown, New York, daughter of the late Ambrose and Nora (Burke) Cosgrove. She grew up in Tarrytown, and graduated from Washington Irving High School with the Class of 1945. While in high school she excelled in speed skating, basketball, and swimming. She worked as a Westchester County lifeguard and water safety instructor. During the war she served as an airplane spotter. Marian went to the Katharine Gibbs School in New York City and worked as an office manager and loan officer for many years. She was married to Albert J. McCaul on Sept. 20, 1952, and settled in Verplanck, New York, where she raised her family. In 1997 she moved to South Windsor to be near family. She was a member of South Windsor Senior Center, where she enjoyed bingo and ceramics, and she volunteered at the police substation at Evergreen Walk. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend she will be dearly missed.



She leaves her daughters, Patti Carbone and her husband, Aaron, of South Windsor, and Barbara Ruestow and her husband, Brian, of Orchard Park, New York; her grandchildren, Cristi Burnham and her husband, Brett, of South Windsor, Andy Ruestow and his wife, Lisa, of Hilton, New York, Jason Carbone and his wife, Sara, of South Windsor, and Camille Monaco and her husband, Joe, of Orchard Park, New York; her great-grandchildren, Mailon Burnham, Jude Burnham, Calli Burnham, Alex Ruestow, Brooks Ruestow, Audrey Monaco, Ella Carbone, and Bode Burnham. She also leaves two nephews and a niece, Charles Tripp and his wife, Leslie, Bruce Tripp and his wife, Linda, and Holly Wenner and her husband, Gary.



Her family will receive friends today, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, 51 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . For online condolences, visit



www.carmonfueralhome.com







