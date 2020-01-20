Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marian "Sue" Philbrick Elsden, 90, of West Suffield, and South Yarmouth, Massachusetts, died on Jan. 17, 2020, at home, as was her wish.



Sue was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Arleen (Johnson) Philbrick. She was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, raised in Needham, Massachusetts, and graduated from Needham High School. Sue received her Bachelor's degree from Westfield State Teacher's College. She taught elementary school for over 30 years in Westfield, Massachusetts, Windsor Locks, and Suffield until her retirement in 1991.



Sue loved animals, especially her cherished cats, Spice and Chubby. An avid gardener, Sue enjoyed nothing more than a summer afternoon puttering in her yard, whether in Suffield or at the Cape, with bags of mulch and flats of flowers. Until recent years, she very much looked forward to luncheon gatherings with her many thoughtful teacher friends.



She is survived by her son, Robert Elsden and his wife, Maria, of Suffield; her daughter, Jessica (Pidge) Rybeck of Suffield; grandchildren, Jennifer Rybeck Leach (husband Steve), Elizabeth Rybeck D'Onofrio (husband Art), Nathan Elsden, Emily (Elsden) Lipton (husband Matt), and Madison Rybeck; and six great-grandchildren. Sue was predeceased by her brothers, Harry Philbrick Jr. and Roger Philbrick.



The Elsdens extend their heartfelt appreciation to Sue's caregiver, Alina; hospice aide Andrea; and hospice nurse Sandra for their steadfast and compassionate attention over the last several months.



Sue's family will receive friends on Wed. Jan. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N., Suffield. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sue's memory may be made to the Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital, Attn. Department of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour St., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102.



For condolences and directions please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020

