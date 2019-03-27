Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marianne Lagel, 64, passed peacefully from her earthly journey with family by her side Saturday, March 23, 2019.



She was born July 28, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of Stacia (Graczewski) Lagel and the late Ernest P. Lagel. She was raised in Enfield before residing in Granby for many years with Tim Andersen. Marianne was employed by the State of Connecticut, Department of Revenue Services for 35 years, retiring at the level of Revenue Examiner 3.



In addition to her mother, Stacia, Marianne is also survived by her brother, Paul; sisters, Karen Hogan (John) and Donna Lagel; stepsister, Diane Sinosky (Vince), all of Enfield; her nephew, John Hogan and his wife, Catherine, of Ellington; niece, Jennifer Hogan and fiancé, Jeremy Sloate, of Bristol; and nephew, Patrick Hogan and his wife, Danielle, of Enfield. She is also survived by grandnieces Ava Elizabeth, Ella Jean, Charlotte Rae; and grandnephew, Jackson David; and many wonderful friends.



Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.



Services for Marianne will be private at the convenience of her family.



Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting her family with arrangements.



To leave an online condolence message visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com







Marianne Lagel, 64, passed peacefully from her earthly journey with family by her side Saturday, March 23, 2019.She was born July 28, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of Stacia (Graczewski) Lagel and the late Ernest P. Lagel. She was raised in Enfield before residing in Granby for many years with Tim Andersen. Marianne was employed by the State of Connecticut, Department of Revenue Services for 35 years, retiring at the level of Revenue Examiner 3.In addition to her mother, Stacia, Marianne is also survived by her brother, Paul; sisters, Karen Hogan (John) and Donna Lagel; stepsister, Diane Sinosky (Vince), all of Enfield; her nephew, John Hogan and his wife, Catherine, of Ellington; niece, Jennifer Hogan and fiancé, Jeremy Sloate, of Bristol; and nephew, Patrick Hogan and his wife, Danielle, of Enfield. She is also survived by grandnieces Ava Elizabeth, Ella Jean, Charlotte Rae; and grandnephew, Jackson David; and many wonderful friends.Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.Services for Marianne will be private at the convenience of her family.Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting her family with arrangements.To leave an online condolence message visit Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close