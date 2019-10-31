Marianne Mulvey, 87, of Manchester, wife of the late James J. Mulvey, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her son's home.
She was born in Berlin, Germany on March 12, 1932.
She is survived by her children; Raymond P. Mulvey, Patricia Lajoie, and James J. Mulvey Jr.
A funeral home service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in Hillstown Road Veterans Cemetery.
