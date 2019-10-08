Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Bastien. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





One of 13 children, she was born and raised in Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Ludger and Stella (Bouchard) Brassard. She and Guy lived in Enfield since 1963, where they raised their family and were parishioners at Holy Family Church. She was employed for 10 years at the Paradise Gift shop at Bradley Int. Airport, retiring as supervisor in 1991. In her free time, Marie enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crafts. She was proud of the many baptismal gowns she made for Holy Family Church.



She is survived by three children, Pierre Bastien and his wife, Debbie, of Broad Brook, Monique Taylor of Middletown, and Danielle Martinico of Florida; four grandchildren, Danielle Monty, Michael Wetherell Jr., Carrie Garrigus, and Ashley Ferraro; and three great-grandchildren, Mikaela and Michael Wetherell III, and Sasha Monty. She is also survived by five sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Guy, she was predeceased by one sister and six brothers.



Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, followed by burial at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Donations in Marie's memory may be made to Apple Rehab Middletown, 600 Highland Ave., Middletown, CT, 06457.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.Leetestevens.com



Marie Bastien, 89, of Middletown, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Guy Bastien (2004), entered into eternal peace Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Apple Rehab in Middletown.One of 13 children, she was born and raised in Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Ludger and Stella (Bouchard) Brassard. She and Guy lived in Enfield since 1963, where they raised their family and were parishioners at Holy Family Church. She was employed for 10 years at the Paradise Gift shop at Bradley Int. Airport, retiring as supervisor in 1991. In her free time, Marie enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crafts. She was proud of the many baptismal gowns she made for Holy Family Church.She is survived by three children, Pierre Bastien and his wife, Debbie, of Broad Brook, Monique Taylor of Middletown, and Danielle Martinico of Florida; four grandchildren, Danielle Monty, Michael Wetherell Jr., Carrie Garrigus, and Ashley Ferraro; and three great-grandchildren, Mikaela and Michael Wetherell III, and Sasha Monty. She is also survived by five sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Guy, she was predeceased by one sister and six brothers.Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, followed by burial at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.Donations in Marie's memory may be made to Apple Rehab Middletown, 600 Highland Ave., Middletown, CT, 06457.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close