Marie Bastien, 89, of Middletown, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Guy Bastien (2004), entered into eternal peace Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Apple Rehab in Middletown.
One of 13 children, she was born and raised in Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Ludger and Stella (Bouchard) Brassard. She and Guy lived in Enfield since 1963, where they raised their family and were parishioners at Holy Family Church. She was employed for 10 years at the Paradise Gift shop at Bradley Int. Airport, retiring as supervisor in 1991. In her free time, Marie enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crafts. She was proud of the many baptismal gowns she made for Holy Family Church.
She is survived by three children, Pierre Bastien and his wife, Debbie, of Broad Brook, Monique Taylor of Middletown, and Danielle Martinico of Florida; four grandchildren, Danielle Monty, Michael Wetherell Jr., Carrie Garrigus, and Ashley Ferraro; and three great-grandchildren, Mikaela and Michael Wetherell III, and Sasha Monty. She is also survived by five sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Guy, she was predeceased by one sister and six brothers.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, followed by burial at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
Donations in Marie's memory may be made to Apple Rehab Middletown, 600 Highland Ave., Middletown, CT, 06457.
To leave online condolences, please visit
www.Leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019