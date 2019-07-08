Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie F. (Aucoin) Casinghino. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary's Church 42 Spring St Windsor Locks , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Marie was born Oct. 17, 1924, in Patten, Maine, and was the daughter of the late Maurice and Emma (Michaud) Aucoin. Marie had lived most of her life in Windsor Locks and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. In her spare time, Marie loved playing bingo, reading, crocheting, crafting, and spending time with her friends at the Windsor Locks Senior Center. However, it was spending time with her family that really brought a smile to her face.



She was predeceased by her husband, William, in 2018.



Marie is survived by her four children, Christine Burr and her husband, Ronald, of Longwood, Florida, Sandra Casinghino and her partner, Cheryl Udin, of Bolton, Lynn Clark and her husband, Wesley, of Granby, and Ellen Ramos and her husband, Victor, of Bristol. She also leaves behind her nine cherished grandchildren, Lindsey (Kyle) Hair, Chelsea Burr, Courtney Burr, Sarah (Adam) Ciullo, Rebekah (Jason) Schilling, Elizabeth (Dave) Touger, Lt. William Thibault USN, Tahlia Ramos, and Aaron Ramos; five great-grandchildren, Naia and Brenna Hair, Lucas, Ayden, and Anthony Schilling; and her brother, Gerald Aucoin and his wife, Joy, of Desert Hot Springs, California. Marie was predeceased by her granddaughter, Emily Thibault; her sister, Margaret Hamilton; and her three brothers, Vic, Joseph, and John Aucoin.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Monday, July 8, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday, July 9, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



Donations in Marie's memory may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven, 42 Spring St, Windsor Locks, CT 06096, or to the Friends of the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped at



