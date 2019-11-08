Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Helen Carmen (Robitaille) Underwood. View Sign Service Information Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service 220 North Main Street East Longmeadow , MA 01028 (413)-525-2800 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Helen Carmen (Robitaille) Underwood, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 1, 2019.



She was born in Keene New Hampshire, on Nov. 30, 1937, to the late Homer and Irene (Morin) Robitaille. Carmen grew up in Keene, and after meeting the love of her life, Paul, they married and eventually settled in Enfield and later Suffield. Carmen was an independent, old school mom who stayed at home raising her family. She kept a beautiful home, loved to cook, garden and read. Carmen loved the holidays surrounded by family. She enjoyed the annual family vacation to Maine and had traveled to Europe and the Middle East. Carmen stayed current and informed throughout and had a passion for the latest technology.



Carmen was predeceased by her brother, Roland Robitaille. She will be fondly missed by her husband of 58 years, Paul Underwood; her son, Jeffrey Underwood, and his wife, Susan of Longmeadow Massachusetts; her daughter, Jennifer Renzy and her husband, Phil of Lake Worth Florida; her four grandchildren, Corey Underwood, Sara Underwood, Andrea Ianiro and Michelle Ianiro; one great-granddaughter; and many extended family and friends.



Carmen's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Wingate East Longmeadow and Spectrum Hospice for their care and support for Carmen.



Services are going to be held privately by the family.



Memorial contributions in Carmen's name may be made to Spectrum Hospice, 770 Converse St., Longmeadow MA 01106.



To leave a message of personal condolence or for more information, please visit







Marie Helen Carmen (Robitaille) Underwood, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 1, 2019.She was born in Keene New Hampshire, on Nov. 30, 1937, to the late Homer and Irene (Morin) Robitaille. Carmen grew up in Keene, and after meeting the love of her life, Paul, they married and eventually settled in Enfield and later Suffield. Carmen was an independent, old school mom who stayed at home raising her family. She kept a beautiful home, loved to cook, garden and read. Carmen loved the holidays surrounded by family. She enjoyed the annual family vacation to Maine and had traveled to Europe and the Middle East. Carmen stayed current and informed throughout and had a passion for the latest technology.Carmen was predeceased by her brother, Roland Robitaille. She will be fondly missed by her husband of 58 years, Paul Underwood; her son, Jeffrey Underwood, and his wife, Susan of Longmeadow Massachusetts; her daughter, Jennifer Renzy and her husband, Phil of Lake Worth Florida; her four grandchildren, Corey Underwood, Sara Underwood, Andrea Ianiro and Michelle Ianiro; one great-granddaughter; and many extended family and friends.Carmen's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Wingate East Longmeadow and Spectrum Hospice for their care and support for Carmen.Services are going to be held privately by the family.Memorial contributions in Carmen's name may be made to Spectrum Hospice, 770 Converse St., Longmeadow MA 01106.To leave a message of personal condolence or for more information, please visit www.forastiere.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close