Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Bernard Church 25 St. Bernard's Terrace Rockville , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Jeanne (Racine) Robillard, 95, of Vernon, formerly of Newington, beloved wife of the late Joseph A. "Larry" Robillard, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, with her family at her side.



Marie was born on Sept. 3, 1924, in Southbridge, Massachusetts, daughter of the late George and Cecile (Dion) Racine. She was raised in New York City before moving to Hartford where she had lived for over 21 years. Marie then moved to Newington and finally, Vernon, where she has resided for the past 23 years.



Throughout her life Marie held several positions. She had been employed as a credit manager for J.M. Fields as well as in retail sales, collections, telemarketing, and working in a nursing home. Marie was a former communicant of All Saints Church in Newington, where she was a member of the Mr. & Mrs. Club. More recently, she was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville. Marie enjoyed going to Foxwoods, playing bingo, bowling, and she loved to travel.



She is survived by her two sons, Robert Robillard and his wife, Deborah Stewart, of Conway, South Carolina, and Laurent "Lou" Robillard of Ellington; her three loving grandchildren, Candice Hammond, of New Hampshire, Lolita Membrino, and her husband, Anthony, of Bristol, and John Robillard and his, wife, Carol of Cheshire; three great-grandchildren, Tawny, Danielle, and Blake, and her two step-grandsons, Jeffrey and Stephen Malloy. In addition to her husband, Joseph, Marie was predeceased by her granddaughter, Nicole Robillard and her sister, Lorraine Benoit.



Marie's family extends their sincere thank you to the staff of Companions & Homemakers and Vitas Hospice for the compassionate care and giving her the ability to remain in her home over the past 10 years.



All are welcome to join the family for visitation at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard's Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Tolland.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation 30 E. 33rd St. New York, NY 10016.



To leave an online condolence, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Marie Jeanne (Racine) Robillard, 95, of Vernon, formerly of Newington, beloved wife of the late Joseph A. "Larry" Robillard, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, with her family at her side.Marie was born on Sept. 3, 1924, in Southbridge, Massachusetts, daughter of the late George and Cecile (Dion) Racine. She was raised in New York City before moving to Hartford where she had lived for over 21 years. Marie then moved to Newington and finally, Vernon, where she has resided for the past 23 years.Throughout her life Marie held several positions. She had been employed as a credit manager for J.M. Fields as well as in retail sales, collections, telemarketing, and working in a nursing home. Marie was a former communicant of All Saints Church in Newington, where she was a member of the Mr. & Mrs. Club. More recently, she was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville. Marie enjoyed going to Foxwoods, playing bingo, bowling, and she loved to travel.She is survived by her two sons, Robert Robillard and his wife, Deborah Stewart, of Conway, South Carolina, and Laurent "Lou" Robillard of Ellington; her three loving grandchildren, Candice Hammond, of New Hampshire, Lolita Membrino, and her husband, Anthony, of Bristol, and John Robillard and his, wife, Carol of Cheshire; three great-grandchildren, Tawny, Danielle, and Blake, and her two step-grandsons, Jeffrey and Stephen Malloy. In addition to her husband, Joseph, Marie was predeceased by her granddaughter, Nicole Robillard and her sister, Lorraine Benoit.Marie's family extends their sincere thank you to the staff of Companions & Homemakers and Vitas Hospice for the compassionate care and giving her the ability to remain in her home over the past 10 years.All are welcome to join the family for visitation at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard's Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Tolland.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation 30 E. 33rd St. New York, NY 10016.To leave an online condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close