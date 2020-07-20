Marie (Ducharme) LeHouillier, 79, of Beverly Hills, Florida, beloved wife of 57 years to Ronald A. LeHouillier, passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on April 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Maximillian and Mary (Boudreau) Ducharme. Marie grew up in Chicopee and was a graduate of Chicopee High School, Class of 1959. She later moved to Enfield where she was employed as a keypunch operator for the Aetna and Phoenix insurance companies. In 1992 she retired to Crystal River and later Beverly Hills, Florida with her husband, Ronald. There she enjoyed reading, ceramics, and playing bingo and Scrabble. She also volunteered her time at the Crystal River Hospital the Beverly Hills Public Library.In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur, Richard, and William Ducharme. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald LeHouillier, of Beverly Hills, Florida; her sons, David LeHouillier and his wife, Mai, of Enfield, Michael LeHouillier of East Windsor, and James LeHouillier of Enfield; and her grandchildren, Meghan and Derek.Services will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit