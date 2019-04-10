Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Gagliardi) McConnell. View Sign

Marie (Gagliardi) McConnell, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" McConnell, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by family after a long struggle with lung disease.



Born Sept. 25, 1942, in North Adams, Massachusetts, to the late Tom and Nora (O'Brien) Gagliardi, she had resided in Enfield for the past 51 years. Marie retired from Associated Press in December 2001 after 20 years of service. She was communicant of St. Mary's Church Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and was an active member of the Association Jean Jugan. Marie was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed spending the winters cheering on her UConn Lady Huskies. She also looked forward to summer drives to the shore and ice cream at UConn Dairy Bar.



In addition to her loving daughter, Diana LeMay and son-in-law, Brian, of Enfield, Marie is survived by her brother-in-law, Michael McConnell and his wife, Mary, of Clarksburg, Massachusetts; her nephew, J. McConnell and his wife, Rebecca, of North Adams; and her niece, Caitlin McConnell and her husband, Dorvilier Cheryl, of North Adams; and several great-nieces and cousins.



Marie's family will receive relatives and friends Friday, April 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Longmeadow. Please meet at church. Interment will follow in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082, or .



