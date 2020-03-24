Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Rogledi) Pelizari. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie (Rogledi) Pelizari, 90, beloved wife of Roger V. Pelizari passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.



She was born on Sept. 19, 1929, to Ernesto and Catherine Rogledi in Stafford Springs, where she resided her entire life.



Marie worked for S.N.E.T. as a telephone operator; an assistant at Jeannette's Children's Shop and a secretary at American Felt and Filter. She enjoyed summers on Cape Cod with family, going to bingo with friends and hobbies like collecting teddy bears and watching UConn women's basketball.



Besides Roger, she leaves her son, Stephen (Kathleen) Pelizari; her grandchildren, Christopher (April) Pelizari, Jessica Pelizari (Jesse Vollick), and Katherine (Pete) Kessel. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Victoria and James Kessel, and Eily Vollick; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her five siblings, Electra, Mina, Tourido, Guistina, and Elia.



Thank you to the staff at Evergreen Health Care Center for the care they provided to Marie over the past year.



Memorial donations can be made to or .



A memorial service will be held at a later date.







