Marie Teresa Costanzo was born Jan. 4, 1946, in Brooklyn New York. She grew up in Bolton and graduated from Manchester High School. Marie made her journey into eternal peace on May 9, 2020, after a brief illness.There was nothing more important to Marie than her children and cherished grandchildren. Family was everything to her. She was a great provider, devoted supporter, and fierce protector. Marie was a hard worker and valued employee for many years at the Connecticut Bank and Trust until it closed, transitioning to the SCJREX Corp., and then to the USI Consulting Group. Marie loved driving and would think nothing of a "short" nine-hour trip to the Outer Banks of North Carolina with "the girls" or a "quick" three-hour jaunt to Ogunquit, Maine, with her granddaughters.Marie is survived by her son, Kenny Rooke Jr. and his wife, Leslie, of Chaplin; her son-in-law, Shawn Corey of Manchester; her grandchildren, Haleigh Corey, Victoria Rooke, Ava Rooke, and Tommy Pestritto; and her brother, Joseph Costanzo Sr., and wife, Dawn, of Tolland; her dear friend and "out-law," Lorraine (Fox) Costanzo of Andover; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Marie was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Fannie (Grimaldi) Costanzo; her brothers, Salvatore, John, Victor, and Richard; and her beloved daughter, Michelle Corey.There will be a graveside gathering on Saturday, May 16, at 9 a.m., at St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St., Manchester, and a celebration of her life in the afternoon at 18 Ross Road, Chaplin.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit