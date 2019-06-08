Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn J. (Bateman) Jekot. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn J. (Bateman) Jekot, 74, of Somers, loving wife of 53 years to the late Edward J. Jekot Sr., entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.



Marilyn was born Dec. 5, 1944, in Chicopee, Massachusetts the daughter of the late Harold and Irene (Tetreault) Bateman. While Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper for many years, her most important job was being a wonderful wife and outstanding mother who gave her heart and soul to the job. She made every holiday special with her delicious cooking and meticulous decorating. Marilyn loved traveling, dancing, dressing up, and dining. Traveling to warm destinations and ship cruising with her husband, Ed, were the highlight of her winters, while her summers were lovingly spent in the Berkshires. She enjoyed antiquing, collecting beautiful textiles, and gardening. She handcrafted quilts to be treasured by her children and grandchildren.



In her last days, she took joy in gazing at beautiful blooms from her gardens that she had nurtured over the years and watching God's creatures, such as hummingbirds, finch, chipmunks, and a special raccoon. These more quiet days gave her repose to rest from all the time and effort she had put into making life perfect for her loved ones and finally allowed her to be taken care of. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.



She is survived by her four children, Darlene Cyr and her husband, Brett, of Enfield, Frances Kula and her husband, Peter, of Enfield, Edward J. Jekot Jr. of Neptune Beach, Florida, and Wayne Jekot and his wife, Deborah, of Canton; her grandchildren, Amanda Cumbo and her husband, William Sr., Steven Milotte, Danielle and Samantha Cyr, Stephanie and David Kula, and Hugh Jekot; four great-grandchildren, Abigail, Autumn, Averie, and William Jr.; two brothers, Robert Bateman and his wife, Gladys, of Truro, Massachusetts, Francis Bateman and his wife, Virginia, of Chicopee; a sister, Beverly Scott and her husband, Richard, of Chicopee; and several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Monday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Enfield.



Memorial contributions in memory of Marilyn may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



