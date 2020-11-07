Marilyn (Allen) Kratzke, 90, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Norman Kratzke (2006), passed away at her home with her family at her side on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Wallace and Beatrice (Whitman) Allen, she grew up in North Troy, Vermont, and lived in Ellington and Vernon for most of her life. Prior to her retirement in 1988, Marilyn was employed by Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company for 14 years.She will be remembered as a school bus driver in Ellington for many years. Marilyn was a longtime member and past president of the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance Association. She was a championship quilter earning ribbons from the Four Town Fair, Woodstock Fair, as well as the Connecticut State Fair Association and was a member of the Ellington Country Quilters.She is survived by her children, Stephen Kratzke of Enfield, David Kratzke of Palm Bay, Florida, Laurie Loehr and her husband, Bernard Jr., of Tolland, and Richard Kratzke and his wife, Heidi, of Ashford; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Willington Hill Cemetery, Tolland Turnpike (Route 74), Willington.Memorial donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance Association, P. O. Box 71, 41 Maple St., Ellington, CT 06029 or to the Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut, Hospice, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.For online condolences and the guestbook, please visit