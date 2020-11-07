1/1
Marilyn (Allen) Kratzke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn (Allen) Kratzke, 90, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Norman Kratzke (2006), passed away at her home with her family at her side on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Wallace and Beatrice (Whitman) Allen, she grew up in North Troy, Vermont, and lived in Ellington and Vernon for most of her life. Prior to her retirement in 1988, Marilyn was employed by Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company for 14 years.

She will be remembered as a school bus driver in Ellington for many years. Marilyn was a longtime member and past president of the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance Association. She was a championship quilter earning ribbons from the Four Town Fair, Woodstock Fair, as well as the Connecticut State Fair Association and was a member of the Ellington Country Quilters.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Kratzke of Enfield, David Kratzke of Palm Bay, Florida, Laurie Loehr and her husband, Bernard Jr., of Tolland, and Richard Kratzke and his wife, Heidi, of Ashford; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Willington Hill Cemetery, Tolland Turnpike (Route 74), Willington.

Memorial donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance Association, P. O. Box 71, 41 Maple St., Ellington, CT 06029 or to the Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut, Hospice, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.

For online condolences and the guestbook, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved