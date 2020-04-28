Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Vojeck Smith. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Vojeck Smith, 69, of Vernon, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.



She was born to the late John and Jennie Vojeck, Nov. 10, 1950, in Manchester. Marilyn graduated from Manchester High School in 1968 and was employed by St. Francis Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital. She married Lawrence Lee Smith, and had two children and four grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart. She had many cherished memories running J.J. Tobacco in Newington with her loving husband. Marilyn enjoyed playing board games with close friends and family, watching her favorite TV shows, and loved attending her grandchildren's birthdays and celebrations.



Marilyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and David Moran of Tolland; her beautiful granddaughters, Madison, Amanda, Emily, and Meadow. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Lee Smith Sr.; and her son, Lawrence Lee Smith Jr. She will always be remembered in the hearts of her family.



A private Christian burial will be held at the Silver Lane Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to a charity very dear to Marilyn's heart Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, c/o Marilyn Smith, 101 Centerpoint Dr., Suite 107, Middletown, CT 06457.



